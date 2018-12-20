Leslie Ruth McGarry

December 14, 1971 ~ December 15, 2018

Leslie peacefully passed away at the young age of forty-seven surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and loved ones after a long, hard fight with Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Leslie was born in Madera, California on December 14, 1971 to Dennis and Nancy Jenkins. Preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Danny Jr. Jenkins. Leslie is survived by her children Joedy (Daniele) Brocchini (27), Audrie McGarry (12), Madeline McGarry (8) and Cooper McGarry (6), as well as her grandchildren Keegan Brocchini (9), Kayden Brocchini (5), and Ella Brocchini (3). She was also survived by her children's father David McGarry, siblings Timothy Jenkins, Bruce Jenkins, and Robin Jenkins as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Leslie's love and passion in life was her family. This not only included her children and grandchildren, but also the numerous others she took in under her wing and treated as her own. Some of these included Jonathan, Matt and Justin. She treasured time cooking and adventuring with her dear friend Dan; these adventures included parachuting out of airplanes, shooting guns, driving a boat, among many other "living list" items. She cherished volunteering at church in Sunday school, helping out in her children's classrooms, and taking over the Cancer Center on chemo Fridays with her posse that usually consisted of her children, grandchildren and her good friend Wendy. She had a successful career in law as a top notch paralegal in the Carson Valley for over ten years. Ultimately, she spent her spare time devoted to helping others and had a contagious smile that lit up every room she walked into.

Many will remember her by her relentless positivity and strength throughout her cancer battle. Although it was a challenging fight and cancer was ultimately what took her life in the end, she often stated that it was also the very thing that gave her purpose. She was an astounding example of someone who turned her trials into a testimony and used her diagnosis as an avenue to serve many. Up until her very last breath she continued to find the silver lining within every circumstance. She was endlessly brave and courageous when faced with even the most detrimental updates from her doctor. When given less than a 5% chance to live two years in 2014, she laughed and stated we all have an expiration date and only my God will determine that day; not a doctor, nor statistic. This response authenticates a glimpse into her outlook on life throughout this process. Many would agree that she provided an outpouring of love, positivity, and faith with all those that she came into contact with.

A special thanks is extended to Dr. Kelly, the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, and the numerous other doctors, specialists, surgeons, and nurses who had provided exceptional care for her throughout this battle. With three brain surgeries, over seventy chemo treatments, approximately fifty radiation treatments, many cyber knife procedures and a few other hospital admissions; there are no words to express the gratitude for all who cared for her.

Joshua 1:9

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.

Services will be held Saturday December 29th at 11:00 am at Lifepoint Church in Minden, Nevada, with a celebration of Leslie's life following at 1:00 pm at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville NV, 89410

In lieu of flowers, donations for her children can be made at Bank of America, under McGarry Miles Account #501016898035. Checks made payable to "Mcgarry Miles" with account # on memo line and mailed to: 2967 Del Rio Lane, Minden NV, 89423