May 31, 1935 ~ January 14, 2018

Delbert "Leon" Bennett was born on May 31, 1935 in Selma, California to Ben and Hazel Yoder Bennett.

Leon spent his childhood years on the family farm in Selma, California. Leon graduated from Selma High School in 1952. He attended Reedley College where he received his Associates degree plus his 2 FAA Mechanics licenses. Leon

transferred to San Jose State University where he was a member of the ATO Fraternity and he earned his BS in Aeronautics. Later, he obtained his MBA in Business Administration.

Leon's employment included PAN AM, Lockheed, Watkins-Johnson and Spectra Diode Labs. Through his career he enjoyed many travel opportunities around the world.

One of Leon's favorite trips was to Stuttgart, Germany where he bought a 1958 Mercedes 190 sedan at the factory. He toured through Europe where he put the first 5,000 miles on before shipping it back to San Francisco. This car has many memories for the family and remains in his garage.

Leon spent six years in the Air Force Reserves. He was called into active duty during the Cuban Crisis.

Leon married Doris Drost in 1959 and they raised their two children in Los Altos, California, where they lived for 43 years. During his life he was a member of the Selma First Christian Church and The Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Palo Alto. After moving to Genoa in 2004 he became a member of the Carson Valley United Methodist Church.

Leon's hobbies included attending Antique Car Shows, Air Shows and Farm Equipment Shows. Leon enjoyed hiking, fishing, spending time at the family cabin in the Santa Cruz mountains and reading. He kept an extensive log of books that he read.

Leon is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale Bennett and son Craig Bennett.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Doris, of 58 years; his daughter Emily (David Pfaffenberger) of Genoa, Nevada; his grandchildren, Gina (Luke Wartgow), Maci, AJ, Dylan Pfaffenberger, and Jaden and Julia Bennett; and his great

granddaughter Mia Wartgow; cousins Barbara Myers (Bob) and Evelyn Bennett, sisters in law Lois Morris and Jean Drost, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

He is loved by family members and friends and stories of Leon will continue to be shared.

Graveside service will be on Saturday, January, 27th at 10:00 am at the Floral Memorial Cemetery in Selma, California.

A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, January 28th at 2:30 pm at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church in Gardnerville, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Leon Bennett's name can be made to The Christian Church of California and Nevada to help provide scholarships for youth camps. Mail to CCNCN, 9260 Alcosta Blvd., Suite 22, San Ramon, CA 94583-4143. Or to the Carson Valley United Methodist Church Endowment Fund. Mail to 1375 Centerville Road, Gardnerville, NV 89410.