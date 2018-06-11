May 7, 1944 ~ June 7, 2018

Larry McIntosh, age 74, of Gardnerville, NV, died peacefully at home on June 7, 2018 after a long battle with lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis.

Born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on May 7, 1944 to Edith and Earl McIntosh, he spent much of his childhood in New Mexico.

He served in Alaska and Germany in the Army Security Agency before settling in Northern Nevada. There he attended the University of Nevada, Reno, earning a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from the Mackay School of Mines. Larry was a member of the Geological Society of Nevada and enjoyed a long career as a geologist in gold exploration.

A kind, gentle, and generous person with a charming understated sense of humor, Larry had a strong Christian faith and was devoted to his wife of 43 years and his family. He had a deep love and knowledge of the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Nevada desert. He was also an accomplished woodworker and photographer, and an avid reader of mysteries and the classics. Larry was inquisitive and always eager to uncover the inner workings of things, from building much of his family home in Gardnerville to maintaining the perfect compost pile to being a successful gold prospector.

Larry is predeceased by his two brothers, Mike and Jack.

He is survived by his wife Sue McIntosh; his sister Sue Gorman; his four children, Jennifer, Hannah, Ian, and Andrew; and his two grandsons, Elric and Felix.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 2320 Heybourne Rd, Minden, NV 89423, followed by a reception.