Larry C. Madsen, 76, passed away on March 11, 2018 at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Larry was born in rural Wakonda, South Dakota to Leon and Wanetta Madsen. Larry received his bachelor of science degree in Electrical Engineering from SDSM&T and his doctorate degree in Nuclear Engineering from Iowa State University.

He was employed by the Los Alamos National Laboratory over 30 years and later worked for the Washington Institute. Larry was extremely hard working, disciplined, and dedicated about all his endeavors. He was a highly intelligent man with a voracious appetite for reading and gaining knowledge.

His hobbies were many and included skiing, photography, bridge, and gardening. He was a sports enthusiast with an affinity for watching obscure and inconspicuous sporting events.

Larry was a committed volunteer and skier at Pajarito Mountain. He will be remembered as an architect and master builder of many projects at the mountain. His very close friends will miss his smooth as they come skiing style.

He had a zest for life and was a great entertainer as life was his stage. Larry had a great sense of humor, was a teller of stories, and he enjoyed his interactions with those he came into contact with. He was also sentimental and thoughtful, he saved many tokens and memories from his travels, exploits, and times spent with friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Wanetta Madsen.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carolyn Barker Madsen; daughters, Coral Madsen and Anne King; sons, Ted Wolcott, Chris Madsen, and lan Madsen; eight grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jane Mathrole and Faye Hancock; brother, Daryl Madsen.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on March 16th between the hours of 4-6 pm at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 1380 US Hway 395, Gardnerville, NV. A memorial service on March 17th at 11am at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, NV.

