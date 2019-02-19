Larry Allan Hogan

Larry Allan HoganFebruary 19, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 19, 2019Larry Allan Hogan, 84, died February 17, 2019 in Gardnerville, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMichael Clarence Cate “Curley”Reatha “Tink” Seymour ThranJohn B. EtchamendyJack H. MorrisConstance Jean KoontzTrending SitewideUpdate: Missing skier’s body locatedInmate claims sentence for failing to support child debtors prisonMinden man faces exploitation of elderly chargeWinter storm warning until 7 p.m. SundayThe Feb. 18 R-C Morning Report