Laila Martine Fladby

July 5, 1933 – January 11, 2019

Laila was born in Oslo, Norway July 5, 1933, and passed away peacefully at home in Gardnerville, Nevada, January 11, 2019.

Laila loved her family and playing her piano. She enjoyed traveling, baking, and all sports. She was active in skiing, hiking, and horseback riding on the beach.

Laila is survived by her husband Kaare of 64 years who will miss her dearly. She is also survived by her son Kenneth, his wife Ann, and grandson Max; daughter Linda, her husband Dan, grandson Thomas, granddaughter Ingrid; her sister Bente of Ventura, California, and brother Cato of Oslo, Norway.