Kenneth William Hickman

December 18, 1932 – April 12, 2019

Kenneth was born in El Segundo California to William Hickman and Katherine Hutches Hickman.

Kenneth retired as an engineer fireman from the Rancho Cordova Ca, fire department, he was also a high voltage electrician.

He passed away from complication of diabetes at his home in Gardnerville on April 12th, 2019.

He was pre deceased by his parents and brother Glen.

Kenneth is survived by his 3 children, Michelle, William and James, long time companion Sharon Taylor, 4 grand children and 3 great grandchildren, brother Earle Hickman and sister Mona Thompson.

He will be greatly missed!

Donation may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association

Private services will be held