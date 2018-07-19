March 9, 1945 ~ July 7, 2018

Kenneth Joseph Morin passed away on July 7, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 9, 1945 in North Dakota he was the oldest of 5 children to Donald Morin and Doris (DeBlieck).

Kenneth grew up on a farm in Minnesota and relocated with his family in his teen years to Los Angeles, California. Upon graduation from Canoga Park High School he enlisted in the Navy and served for 2+ years in San Diego, California.

In September of 1967 he married Georgia Jean Carroll, his wife of 31 years. They had two children Kenneth George Morin and Jennifer Jean Morin. They moved to Gardnerville in 1992 for a more peaceful lifestyle for themselves

and their children.

Ken had a passion for fishing and family. He attended the Blake Jones Trout Derby in Bishop with his son, close family and friends annually for over 40 years and was extremely proud to be the 2016 Derby Grand Prize Winner!

Ken was preceeded in death by his loving wife Georgia (Carroll) Morin and his father Donald Morin.

Ken is survived by his son Kenny (Jen), daughter Jenn (Tom), and granddaughters Molly, Madison and Carly.

Those of you that knew Ken know that he will truly be missed. He was a genuine, kind hearted man that loved his family more than anything.

Arrangements are under the care of Walton's Funerals & Cremations, 775-783-9312.