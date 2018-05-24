Kelly M. Mueller

Kelly M. MuellerMay 24, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) May 24, 2018Kelly M. Mueller, 54, died May 22, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesLonny Lorell SmithCelebration of Life for Lisa Ann WetzelLisa Ann WetzelRosendo “Ross” Anthony AlvarezRobert Allen WallaceTrending SitewideUpdate: Highway 395 reopened after Monday mudslideYerington man killed in Sunridge shootingSmith Valley man in custody after chase through RuhenstrothNew bakery has hometown rootsPregnant mother receives 10 years for meth sales