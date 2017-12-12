Keith Benton “Kit”

March 3, 1947 ~ December 1, 2017

Keith Benton passed away on December 1, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada.

Keith (or known to family and old friends as Kit) saw the world and people with a clear vision that few people are lucky to possess. He was a gifted and original artist who marched through life as a different drummer. Those that knew Keith well could count on him as dependable, honest and willing to share his many unique talents.

Keith moved to S. Lake Tahoe, CA with his parents and sister in 1957. He grew up in his parent's motel "Happy Hours" and they also owned the Snowflake Drive In. At that time he attended school in Al Tahoe where all grades of school were taught kindergarten through 12th grade and graduated in 1965.

Keith served honorably in the United States Navy and was discharged August 25, 1970. Keith worked for Dayton's Floors beginning in 1976 through 2002 when it closed, first in Round Hill Village as an installer, promoted to commercial estimator and then as General Manager he moved the store to Carson City. Keith moved from Stateline, Nevada to Minden Nevada in 1998.

Keith D. Benton was born March 3, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA to parents Wallace "David" and Clara May Benton who preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving, trusted best friend, confidant and wife Susan E. Davis (Susie to Keith); his sister Gayle Dower and her husband Ted of Grants Pass, OR; daughter Tiffany L. Benton of S. Lake Tahoe; nieces Linda Blaich and Kristina Noga both of Grants Pass, OR; and 8 great nieces and nephews. There is another young woman that Keith thought of as a daughter and had a warm, loving relationship with, Tara Shanahan of Redding, CA. Many life time friends are filled with sadness and loss over Keith's passing.

A memorial and celebration of Keith will be held on Friday, January 5, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in the banquet room of Glen Eagles at 3700 N. Carson St. in Carson City, Nevada. Please come with your favorite story of Keith to share with others that love and miss him.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Keith's name to the American Lung Association or his favorite, Nevada Humane Society.