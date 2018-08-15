May 20, 1992 ~ August 10, 2018

Kathryn Elizabeth Seiler was born May 20, 1992 in Lakewood, CO. She graduated from McQueen High School in 2010 and quickly enrolled in the Marine Corp where she was an active member for 4 years.

It was while serving that Katy met the love of her life, Sloan. They were happily married for 5 years and have three beautiful children, Marilyn (4), Mary Jo (2), and Marcus (1). Katy recently received a degree in medical billing.

Katy enjoyed hosting events and bbqs for friends, cooking and baking, rooting for the Kansas State football team, writing, mom days at the park, and beingsurrounded by her family and friends.

Katy passed away on Friday, August 10th.

Katy is survived by her husband Sloan; children Marilyn, Mary Jo and Marcus; her father Blaine (Connie) Gaudard; mother Etta Gaudard; in-laws Gary (Lea Ann) Seiler; as well as aunts,Â uncles, siblings, and beloved family.

A celebration of Katy's life will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 11am at St. Galls Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln. in Gardnerville. There will be a gathering for friends and family immediately following the service.