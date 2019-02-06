October 13, 1937 ~ February 1, 2019

Katherine (Nana) Imelda McCormack passed away February 1, 2019 at the age of 81 in Gardnerville, NV. Katherine was born October 13, 1937 in Beaumont, TX to Floyd and Gladys Tevis.

Katherine married her love Gilbert Thomas Jr. on April 28, 1956 and they had four wonderful children. Katherine, Gilbert and their growing family moved from Beaumont, Texas to Las Vegas, NV in 1973.

Katherine loved her family and she loved to cook and bake for them. She was known in her friendly circles for her cookies, cakes and chicken and dumplings. She enjoyed raising her chickens in her backyard and loved sharing the fresh eggs with everyone. Katherine was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and would always be watching her team when there was a game on. She was a devote Catholic and made it a point to never miss Sunday mass.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Gladys Tevis; her beloved husband, Gilbert Thomas McCormack Jr; her grandson, Robert "Bobby" McCormack; her brother-in-law, Raymond McCormack; and her sisters, Dutta Hayes (nee Tevis), Nelwyn Arena (nee Tevis), Anne Green (nee Tevis) and Linda Smith (nee Tevis).

She is survived by her sisters, Gloria Kuritz (nee Tevis) and Merlene Corley (nee Tevis); her sister-in-law Linda McCormack of Austin, TX; her daughter, Mary (Justin) Shaw of Gardnerville; her sons, Anthony "Bubba" (Susan), David (Karen) and John (Dianna) McCormack of Las Vegas, NV. Her surviving grandchildren are Stephanie and Thomas Blake of Ankeny, IA; Samantha and Dwight Brown of Las Vegas, NV; Sheena McCormack of Las Vegas, NV, Madison and Yahir Hilario of Provo, UT, Grace McCormack of Provo, UT, Logan McCormack, Noah McCormack, Aspen McCormack, and Emma McCormack all of Las Vegas, NV. Katherine had several great grandchildren; Bailey, Lila, Gabbie, Owen and Jase. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visitation will be Thursday, February 14, 2019 5pm until 7pm at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 15, 2019 at Noon at St Bridget Catholic Church, 220 N. 14th Street.

Arrangements are under the care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, Gardnerville, NV 775-782-1999.