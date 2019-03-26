Karen Allen ~ Minden, NV

June 21, 1943 ~ March 15, 2019

Born to Edmund and Irene Sousa in Oakland, CA and grew up in Castro Valley, Ca where she met and married the love of her life James Allen.

They were blessed with two children, Robert and Pamela and enjoyed a life of camping at Lake Almanor and traveling around the world via cruising.

Karen loved her part time job as well as her five grandchildren and two great-grandkids. She will be dearly missed by all that loved her from her family, work, car club and Crystal Angels.

A service will be held at 11:00am on April 4, 2019 at Walton's Funeral Home, 1521 Church St. in Gardnerville.

In lieu of flowers, In memory of Karen Allen, a donation in Karen's name may be made to the Crystal Angels, c/o Helen Kennedy, 3445 Alpineview Court, Carson City, Nevada