February 15, 1933 ~ February 14, 2018

Jutta was born on February 15, 1933 in Hamburg, Germany, passed away on February 14, 2018 in Gardnerville, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her sister Harriet.

Jutta is survived by her husband of 54 years, Hermann, her son Robert (Tracy), and her two granddaughters, Madison and Josephina.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Dementia Society of America or a charity of your choice.