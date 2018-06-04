Johnie Mae Boles

Johnie Mae BolesJune 4, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) June 4, 2018Johnie Mae Boles, of Gardnerville, NV, passed away on May 7, 2018. Arrangements are under the trusted care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 775-882-2644. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMike Phililps SRLonny Lorell SmithAlan Vaughn AcheyCelebration of Life for Lisa Ann WetzelTrending SitewideUnmasked lookout leads deputies to robbery suspectSubject of manhunt in Carson City custodyRanchos variances head for county‘You’re the undersheriff now’The June 4 R-C Morning Report