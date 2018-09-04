July 9, 1947 ~ August 29, 2018

John (Sean) William Ovrid passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. He was met in heaven by his father, John, step-father, Bob Vollmer and brother, Barry Vollmer.

His is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mickie Jo and son, Christopher, his mother, Beverly Vollmer of Oceanside, Ca, sisters, Lorie Scherer of Carson City, Kim Smith and Niki Fairchild of Oceanside, CA and many nieces and nephews.

John was born in Berkeley, CA on July 9th, 1947 and grew up in Minnesota before moving with family to Colton, Ca.

He served his country proudly as a member of the US Army's Battery D 1st Battalion 5th Artillery Unit in Vietnam. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with "V" Device for Heroism in Connection with Military Operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam.

John was one-of-a-kind and anyone who ever met him, never forgot him. He had an interesting life and did things his own way. He retired from Sierra Pacific Power Co in Gardnerville, but

before and after that he held jobs with Santa Fe railroad and Avis Rent a Car, in Tahoe, where he met Ringo Starr. He shined shoes and the cowboy boots of the then governor in Reno. He umpired softball games for 20+ years in Lake Tahoe and the Carson Valley and was chosen to umpire the ASA National World Series in Las Vegas. He refereed both league and charity basketball games including games with the Oakland Raiders and the Harlem Globetrotters.He drove a cab in Tahoe to help out a friend and absolutely loved the job. He picked up a fare at the airport and asked the fellow what he did for a living. The man told Sean he made movies and Sean asked him if he had made anything he would have seen. I'm not sure what the answer was and he didn't get the fellows name, but days later at home while watching TV, Sean said there is the guy I picked up with his wife. It was Stephen Spielberg.

Hooter was a founding member of the P.O.B.O.B motorcycle club in Gardnerville and held the position of treasurer for 10 years before retiring. He always loved a good deal and when he

couldn't ride his Harley any longer, he really got into "picking" and became a "professional" flea market vendor organizing markets at Sharkeys, Stratton Center, Elks Club and Wa-She-Shu Casino.

He will be missed and a friend said, she couldn't imagine life without Sean in it.

He will be laid to rest at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial in Fernley, NV.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the VA Hospital in Reno or to your preferred cancer charity.