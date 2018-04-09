September 28, 1941 ~ March 29, 2018

John S. Carlson passed away March 29, 2018.

John was born on September 28 1941. He grew up in Bakersfield, CA. He joined the army and served in Germany from from 1959 to 1962.

Upon returning from the army, he settled in the SF Bay Area. It was there that he met the love of his life Sandi. It was love at first site and they were married 6 weeks later. Their love would span from California to Nevada and bless them with 4 children.

In 1996, after 37 years, John retired from United Parcel Service and moved to Gardnerville, Nevada.

John is survived by his sister Joanne and brother in law Richard Goodrich; children Tanya (Walt) Richard (Melanie), Steven and Amy; grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Travis, Kara (Dean) and Joshua; great grandchildren, Zackary, Jaxson and Avery; nephews, Mike (Maria) and Gary (Lisa) Goodrich.

John was preceded into Heaven by his wife of 47 years Sandi, his brother Rodney, great grandchild Logan and his niece Dana.

A Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, June 16th at 2:00 PM at Genoa Community Church, 182 Nixon Street Genoa, Nevada