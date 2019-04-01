Feb 28, 1956 – Feb 25, 2019

John Richard Lowry Jr., age 62, passed in peace at home in Silver Springs, Nevada on February 25, 2019. His heart, having fought for every beat his entire life, was finally at rest. John is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Amber McJunkin (Nik); grandson, Matheau Jaymes; mother, Valerie Smith; sisters, Kathie Lowry, Cindy Currence (Jerry), Joyce Lowry, Mary Donnell (Clay) and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, John R. Lowry Sr. and stepfather, Lyle Smith.

Born in Pasadena, California on February 28, 1956, to Valerie H. and John R. Lowry Sr., John, to all who knew him, was a very kind and gentle man. He graduated from Douglas County High School in 1976. From there he went on to a long career with the Bently Corporation of Minden, Nevada. It was there John met the love of his life, Judith Mollett. John and Judy were married June 3, 1989. Their love and shared sense of humor brought joy to their lives. Dreams of a family became complete with the birth of their daughter, Amber Renee, on August 29, 1995. From the moment her tiny hand grasped his finger, she became the light of his life. Though he suffered from a congenital heart defect his entire life, John never complained. Through five open heart surgeries and numerous other heart procedures, he courageously carried on showing strength and humor to those around him.

John was an avid sports fan with an almost encyclopedic knowledge of sports history. His habit of texting scores and highlights to family members was his way of letting them know he was thinking of them. John will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father and grandfather