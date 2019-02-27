January 1, 1937 ~ February 21, 2019

John Mark Joncas, age 82, passed away on February 21, 2019 at his daughters home in Gardnerville NV surrounded by family.

He was born on January 1, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN to Phillip Joncas and Eileen Mckenzie Joncas Neumeyer. John grew up in Hollywood, CA with his grandparents.

He joined the Air Force in 1954 and served in both Korea and Vietnam in the Air Commandos.

John married Linda Jean Quick on November 26, 1959. John was preceded in death by his wife Linda, both parents and his 3 siblings.

John is survived by his four children, Angela Denise Young, Christina Marie Bean, Mark Allen Joncas and Marcia Colleen Griffin; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV (Douglas County Community & Senior Center) on March 9, 2019 at 2:00-4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests you bring your favorite photo of John to his celebration or a memorial donation be made to your favorite charity servicing veterans.

Condolences may be left for John Joncas's family at mcgsober69@gmail.com