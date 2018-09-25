John Edward Costanza

John Edward CostanzaSeptember 25, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) September 25, 2018John Edward Costanza, 84, died September 21, 2018 in Gardnerville, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesHowland “Howie” FosterMarlene Rose KoehlerCalvin Lamore DibbleMercedes May DunhamKathryn Elizabeth SeilerTrending SitewideBuckeye dirtwork part of 633-home projectFish Springs man admits breaking woman’s bonesStolen vehicle and 5 pounds of pot lead to couple’s arrestRanchos man competent to face lewdness charge