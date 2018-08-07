John B. Johnston (JJ)

Dec 29, 1935 – Aug 3, 2018

John passed away on Friday Aug 3, 2018 at his home in Gardnerville, Nv.

John was a general contractor until his retirement in 1993. Johns hobby was classic cars, he was also a member of Douglas Dukes. John enjoyed showing his cars and spending time talking and laughing with his friends.

John leaves behind his wife Marjorie of 57 years, his daughter Stacy Johnston-deVries herÂ husband Robert, his son John M Johnston his wife Carol, John has 3 grandchildrenÂ Devin deVries, Jacob deVries and Jessica Johnston.

John will be clearly missed by his family and friends.