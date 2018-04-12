July 12, 1924 ~ April 7, 2018

John Ames Lindblade, 93, passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Carson Tahoe Hospital. John was born in Concordia, Kansas on July 12, 1924 to Albert Henry Lindblade and Florence Miller. He married the love of his life, Louisa Jane Smith on March 5, 1952. John worked as a Teamster long haul truck driver and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, during World War II. He loved traveling and exploring new places, fishing, dancing in the early years, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Louisa Jane.

He is survived by 5 children: Michael Lindblade (Carolyn), Vicky Adams, Gloria Teunisse (Harold), Edward Lindblade and Jeanie Lindblade, 7 grandchildren; Matthew Lindblade (Amy), Dale Lindblade, Todd Lindblade (Elsa), Cody Teunisse, John Teunisse, Patrick Adams, Jack Lindblade, 4 great grandchildren; Alex Angeles, Zoey Lindblade, Sophie Lindblade and Abigail Lindblade.

John touched many lives and will be greatly missed by friends, family and all who loved him.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at FitzHenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr., Carson City, NV with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be on Friday, April 20, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley, NV.

To share a memory of John, please visit: http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.com