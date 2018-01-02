January 1, 1943 – December 11, 2017

Joe P. Jacoby, Jr., age 74, passed away on December 11, 2017 at Renown Health Hospital in Reno, NV with his family by his side.

Joe is survived by his wife Donna of Gardnerville, NV; his son Joe Jacoby II and wife Sonya of Walnut Creek, CA; sister-in-law Sharon and John Boeger of Houston, TX; niece Gretchen and husband Mike Smith of Katy, TX; nephew Reed Boeger and wife Catherine of Denver, CO and niece Kelli Clark of Del Ray, CA.

Joe was born on January 1, 1943 in Riverside, CA to Joe and Lois Jacoby. He graduated from Mt. Diablo High School, Concord, CA in 1961. He enlisted in the United States Air Force serving from 1962-1966 stationed in Texas, Greenland, Alaska and Florida. He met his wife, Donna in Abilene, Texas in 1963. They were married for 54 years and lived in Walnut Creek, CA from 1966-2001. In 2001, they retired and moved to Gardnerville, NV.

Joe loved to fly airplanes. In 1968 he got his private pilot's license and then received his commercial license and flight instructor license in 1969/1970, multi-engine rating in 1970 and instrument rating in 1977. He owned a Citabria and a Cessna 180. He and his wife, Donna had a wonderful time flying all over the United States, Canada and Mexico. He owned and worked on several classic cars.

He was a member of the International 180/185 Club for over 30 years. He was a member of Steamfitters Local 342 which he worked out of from 1967 until he retired in 2000. He also was a past member of several car clubs.

Joe was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix anything. He loved working on classic cars, trout fishing and was an avid gun collector. He also enjoyed telling stories and meeting new friends through his many hobbies and endeavors.

A private memorial service is planned for sometime in the springtime at their Gardnerville home. Contact the family for details. Friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Joe's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice in his name.

Condolences can be sent to jopepdon2@aol.com

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Renown Health Hospital for their professional care and dedication.