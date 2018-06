Joanne Campbell

September 4, 1939~ June 20, 2018

Joanne was born September 4, 1939 in Los Angeles, California and passed away on June 20, 2018, in Dardanelle, Arkansas.

She attended Mt. SAC, CalPoly, and Chaffey colleges. She retired from Allstate with over 15 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping and fishing, making baby blankets for new arrivals and endulging her "sweet tooth".

Preceded in death by husband of 51 years, Robert T. Campbell; parents Albert Clarke and Nell Burns; and step-parents Melba Clarke and Dan Burns; and sister Betty Louise Downs.

Survived by children: Gene Campbell and wife Linda of LaVerne, CA; Robert "Bobby" Campbell, Jr. and wife Jullie of Dardanelle, AR; Debbie Campos and husband Joe of Chino, CA; Doreen Webster and husband Dan of Penn, North Dakota. She is also survived by grandchildren and greatgrandchildren: Christopher Holman and wife Rita; Jesse Campbell; Brooke Soltero and husband Todd; Brett Campbell and wife Tonya; Dalton Campbell and wife Tiffany; Kristen and

Katelyn; Nicole Cathey and husband Travis; Jayson Campos; Brandon Campos; Deidra Freeman and husband Kallen; Danielle Lochow and husband B.J.; Dana Schoenfish and husband Evan; Deanna Webster DDS, and many great-grandchildren. As well as siblings: Pat Higginbotham and husband Dean; Georgeann Jaeckel and husband Paul; Pam Hall and Linda Holman. Close family friends Richard and Jacki Hayes.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 6p – 8p at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr. in Carson City.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 10 am with a burial to follow at 11:30 am at Eastside Memorial Park in Minden, NV.