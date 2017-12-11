Janice Ileen Moran

June 27, 1934 ~ October 18, 2017

Janice died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.

Janice was born to James E. Moran and Cora Helen Cauble on June 27, 1934 at the Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles, CA.

After her fathers death, when she was very young, her mother remarried L.G. Cozart who raised her. Janice grew up in the Mohave desert area in Southern California and graduated in 1952 from Antelope Valley Joint Union High School. In high school and throughout her life she made good friends and had good memories including marching as a majorette in the 1952 Rose Bowl parade with her high school band.

She married her high school sweetheart Glen L Mead in 1952 and had 3 children: Terrie Velasquez (Richie), Michael Mead (Tanya) and Randall Mead (Mary), the couple later divorced.

The family moved to South Lake Tahoe where Janice worked for the Sahara Tahoe as Del Webb's executive secretary. Then in 1963 the family eventually settled in Carson City, Nevada. During her career she worked as a title officer, a legal secretary and in the Nevada State Legislature. She retired after working as the executive assistant to Bob Seale, Nevada State Treasurer. Janice was politically active in the democratic party and was very proud of her service.

Shortly after her retirement, Janice met the love of her life, Bo Statham, they moved to Tucson, Arizona and they married there in 1995. Janice and Bo thrived in Arizona having lots of wonderful adventures – they loved to hike, were avid birdwatchers, enjoyed social events with friends and were both wonderful cooks. They supported the arts and enjoyed travel.

Janice had a deep respect and love for nature and she became a docent at the Sonora Desert Museum, volunteering there for over a decade. She and Bo made wonderful friends in Tucson and lived full and rewarding lives.

Janice and Bo returned to Nevada in 2012 to be closer to Janice's children and lived in a beautiful home in Gardnerville.

Janice was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother! Janice was devoted to her family and always shared her smile, her laughter and her love. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out!! Janice loved Lake Tahoe and wanted to spend her final years close to that pristine alpine lake. Nevada Beach was her favorite.

Her husband, Bo preceded her in death by 6 weeks.

Janice is survived by her children, her 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, extended family and her beloved dog, Abigail.

Grannie: We will always remember your smile, your beautiful blue eyes, your laughter, your mischievousness and your complete devotion to your family. We miss you beyond words.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers the family encourages the community to financially support Douglas County CASA and/or the program Between Horses and Humans.