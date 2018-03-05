Jami-Sue Blackledge Coleman

August 16, 1958 ~ February 25, 2018

Jamie-Sue Coleman was born in San Bernardino, California on August 16, 1958 to James and Susanna Blackledge and passed away peacefully at home in Reno, Nevada on February 25, 2018.

She was baptized at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Carson City on April 5, 1959. Jami-Sue was raised in Carson City and Gardnerville, Nevada, and Chicago, Illinois.

Jami-Sue earned her Practical Nurse license from Western Nevada College, her Registered Nurse certification from Excelsior College, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the State University of New York, her Masters in Health Services Administration and in Business Administration from the University of St. Francis, her Masters of Nursing Education from the University of Nevada, Reno and her Doctorate of Nursing Education from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Jami-Sue dedicated her life and her spirit to the care of others in her faith in Jesus Christ. She began her nursing career at Carson Tahoe Hospital and soon began at St. Mary's Medical Center. Jami-Sue cared for patients in every possible way from obstetrics to hospice, but her great love was for the care of children and spent her most fulfilling times in the intensive care nursery and pediatrics at St. Mary's.

As a member of Reno Christian Fellowship, her faith led her to missionary work. She spent five years in the 1990's as a Christian nurse missionary working with the poor in Papua, New Guinea, the Himalayas, and Turkey.

Upon her return to Reno, the Lord led her back to the Catholic Church and Jami-Sue received her First Communion and was confirmed on April 11, 1998 at St. Teresa's.

Jami-Sue and Gil were married at St. Teresa's on July 1, 2000 and their marriage was blessed by St. Pope John Paul II in Vatican City on July 5th. Together, Jami-Sue and Gil followed the Lord's call into diaconate service for the Diocese of Reno. In 2003, Jami-Sue and Gil became the enormously blessed and proud parents of Sierra and Carson, who were the greatest joy of their mother's life. In recent years, Jami-Sue was led to teaching with a thought to preparing for the future, both the nurses of the future and the future of her children.

Jami-Sue lived her life to the fullest, relying always on her faith in the Lord. She reached out to everyone who came across her path and was a deeply loved nurse, teacher, friend, aunt, sister, wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Clarice, as well as her father and mother in law. She is survived by her husband, Gil, son Carson, daughter, Sierra of Reno, brother Mike Blackledge, sister and brother in law, Kathie and Jeff Jarboe, sister Samantha Stephenson, niece Kristin Jarboe, nephews Kyle Jarboe and Mikael McCreary, great nephew Ryder Jarboe and great niece Ivy-Rae McCreary all of Gardnerville, step-mother Judy Bontranger-Blackledge of McHenry, Illinois, and aunt Jean Bergeron of Texas.

Rosary will be held at 6pm, March 6th at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 North Lompa Ln, Carson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial on March 7th at 10:30am at St. Teresa's.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jami-Sue's memory to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, the UNLV Foundation, P.O. Box 451006, Las Vegas, NV 89154 for nursing, or Western Nevada College Foundation at wnc.edu for nursing.