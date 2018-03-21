James William McCreary

December 6, 1928 ~ March 15, 2018

James was born December 6, 1928 in Reed Springs, Missouri.

He moved to California where he met his wife of 58 years, Pat McCreary. They have 3 daughters, Cindy, Linda and Jennifer, 2 son-in-laws, Kevin and Ken and soon to be son-in-law Yancy; 5 grandchildren, Kory, Brandon, Erick, Kayla, Kirsten; and great grandchildren Aubree and Connor.

Jim lived in Gardnerville, Nevada for over 20 years. Jim loved to fish, camp, and sit outside in the sunshine. He loved to sit around a fire and tell stories. He loved the outdoors, reading and spending time with his family.

Jim has been referred to as a giant gentle soul. He always had time for you and a nice word to say. He loved the Lord and is in heaven now rejoicing.

He lived a great life and passed away peacefully on March 15th. He now joins his sisters and brother in heaven.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.Interment will be at the VA cemetery in Fallon, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to American Heart association or favorite charity in Jim's name.