James Richard Sack

August 17, 1933 ~ June 24, 2018

James was born August 17, 1933 in Flint, Michigan to Jacob and Florence Marie (Hartman) Sack, and passed away on June 24, 2018 at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada. His loving wife, Rhonda (Rhoads) Sack, Pastor Tony, his wife Martha Hoefner, of the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, were at his side.

Jim was the second of three children. His sister Joann, and brother John, were raised and attended schools on Dye Road in Flint, and High School in Oscoda, Michigan, Jim graduating High School in 1951.

His first job, out of Michigan College of Mining and Technology, was at RCA in New York City. He then fulfilled his ROTC commitment and spent time in Japan, and Hawaii in the Air Force Reserves. Jim accepted a job at Boeing in Seattle, Washington, then moved to Torrance, California to work for Hughes Aircraft Company, where he spent the next 31 years, retiring in 1989.

He was first married to Rebecca (McLean) and together had three children. After the children were off to college, he was divorced. In 1989, Jim then married Rhonda (Rhoads), who also worked for Hughes.

Upon retirement, Jim and Rhonda moved to Bishop, California, where they lived for 14 years. Jim joined the Remote Controlled Airplane Flying Club, and also remodeled a 24' trailer into an Observatory on wheels, traveling to many Astronomy Events across the U.S.

Jim and Rhonda followed friends to Mountain Home, Arkansas and lived there for 9 years. They decided to move back west to be closer to family, and settled in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Jim lived an abundant life, survived by his wife Rhonda; children, Karen Ann Davis and husband Mark of Danville, CA, Victor Allen Sack, and wife Sandi of Irvington, NY, Paul Andrew Sack and wife Julie of Laguna Niguel, CA; step-children, Nicholas Anthony Bell and wife Andrea of Lafayette, CA, Christopher Robert Bell of Silverthorne, CO, Gerald Frank Bennett and wife Natalie of W. Sacramento, CA. He is also survived by grandchildren Matthew Davis, Amanda Davis, Alexandra Davis, Oliver Sack, Brayden Sack, Kevin Sack, Ava Bell, Charlotte Sack, Sophia Bell, Willow Pearl Bennett, Tiffany Sack, and Sterling Bennett. As well as siblings Joann Violet Bentley of Spur, TX, John Jacob Sack of Spruce, MI, and numerous nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 1pm, at our Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, NV.