James P. Costa, 85, of Carson City, passed away December 16, 2017.

Viewing will be held Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. With a Vigil service at 5:00 pm at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 29, 2017 at 10:00 am at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 N. Lompa Ln, Carson City.

Walton's Chapel of the Valley is trusted with arrangements, 775-882-4965