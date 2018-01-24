May 27th, 1944 – Dec 19th, 2017

James Edward Kaminski, 73, retired machinist of Stow passed away at age 73 on December 19th, 2017. He was born on May 27th, 1944 to Edward and Rosalie Kaminski. Jim was a Kent Roosevelt graduate. He loved music, muscle cars, a good debate and most of all spending time with his family! He could repair anything on a car or motorcycle and respected Mother Nature like no other. He was a true sportsman when it came to hunting and fishing. He was proud of his heritage and reminded us frequently. He was very artistic and had a good eye for art as well. He had a sense of humor that never went unnoticed and a contagious laugh to go along with it! And, he gave the best hugs! Shine On You Crazy Diamond.

James is survived by his eight children: Krista (Matt) Ziegler of Stow, Ohio, Michael Kaminski of San Francisco, CA, Angela Leas of Green, Ohio, Erik (Vanessa) Kaminski of Newburyport, MA, Meghan (Michael) Fisher of Richmond, VA,

Hayley Kaminski of Cleveland, OH, Kipp Kaminski of Chagrin Falls, OH, Kelby Kaminski of Chagrin Falls, OH.

In addition to his eight children, James was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by Rande Mellen, of Chagrin Falls, the mother of five of his children, and Deb Mook, a dear friend and companion. Jim is also survived by five grandchildren, Kaleigh, Matthew, Evan, Kaden and Westley and one great grandchild, Ryleigh whom he loved dearly. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.

A prayer service will take place at St. Patricks Church in Kent on January 26th at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon will immediately follow in the church basement.