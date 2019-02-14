June 3, 1926 ~ February 10, 2019

Carson City – Jack H. Morris passed away at his home in Jacks Valley Sunday morning February 10, 2019. He was born in Cottage Grove, OR on June 3 1926.

He was a longtime resident of Carson Valley and worked with many of the ranchers and Cattlemen here over five decades.

He retired from Helm's Construction as a driver to pursue his longtime passion of fishing, hunting, camping, and of course golfing. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. He also was a USMC Veteran and served his country in WWll and later was recalled to the Korean War service.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn (2003) and Daughter Toni (2002).

He is survived by his daughters, Ricki Hughlet, Debbie Glenn, and Donna Martin along with 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Freedom Service Dogs, 7193 S. Dillion Ct., Englewood, Co 80112, 1-303-922-6231.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday March 16, 2019 at Walton's Funeral in Gardnerville, NV.