April 12, 1924 – April 4, 2019

Isabel "Isy" Smith of Gardnerville NV, 95, wife of "Twin" Claude went to be with her beloved Lord on April 4, 2019 at home, peacefully.

She was team "Smitty and Isy" for 45 years. A truly beautiful & gracious person, quick with an infectious warm smile.

There will be no services.