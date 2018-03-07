In Loving Memory ~ Myurl Gene Nowlin “Shorty”

December 5, 1941 ~ Januray 20, 2018

Myurl was born in Kennett, MO to Ervin and Ethel Nowlin on December 5, 1941.

"Shorty", as he was known as, was a very well known contractor through out the Carson Valley.

Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Herman and mother-in-law Irma Wilcks, of Minden, NV; Mary Jean Swerdfeger of Minden, NV; Diana Fitzpatrick; 2 step-sons, Keith Hooks and Perry Castillo.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Richards (Bill) of S. Carolina; 2 daughters, Dawn Marie Nowlin, Cheri Dion and the Wilcks family of Minden, NV. Shorty is also survived by his partner Catherine Castillo; and family members, Fritzie Amantite, Bobbie Lizarraga (Tony), Gretchen Stevens (Mark), Mary J. Comer (Tom); as well as 3 step-children; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great grandson.