Howland “Howie” Foster

January 29, 1941 ~ September 16, 2018

Born in Bridgeport, CT as the only son of Mildred James Howland and Stuart Parkin Foster. Howie was 13th generation direct descendant of John Howland of the Mayflower. John settled in Westport, MA and the property has remained in the family to this day.

Howie graduated high school at 16 years old with an invitation to join the Electrical Engineering Program at Yale University. Mr. Foster was an accomplished entrepreneur and electrical engineer. He started his early career working at IBM when they were first developing discs for their computers. His career was considerable, and he established several manufacturing companies, and most recently an electrical safety consulting firm. His work allowed him to share his extensive knowledge with colleagues as well as enabling him to travel the world, which was one of his passions.

Howie began volunteering as a docent and motorman at the Nevada State Railroad Museum where his love of the historic trains became another passion. He was also a small aircraft pilot.

Howie is survived by his wife, Carol Foster; children include, Lisa (Larry) Cipriani, Susan (Tom) Driscoll, Jeff (Lisa) Hiatt, Chris (Jennifer) Hiat, and Adam (Rebecca) Foster; his grandchildren include: Anthony, Chloe, Joey, and Manny Cipriani; Abby, Tommy, and Danny Driscoll; Elise Hiatt & Abby Mingus; Zach and Hannah Hiatt, and Lily Foster; and one great grandson, Chase Cipriani.

Howie will be remembered for his always present smile, his irreverent humor and numerous stories. Everyone he met was a new friend.

A "Last Ride" is scheduled at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 2180 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701, on October 6, 2018 at 10 AM. A reception will follow at a venue to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in honor of Howie Foster, P.O. Box 1330, Carson City, NV 89702.

"You are the love of my life and I will always love you dearly. You gave me the best life I could have ever imagined." CLF