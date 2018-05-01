February 1, 1925 ~ April 18, 2018

Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great aunt, widow and friend to all. Just like her name, Honey McFadden was sweet and kind to everyone she met and always left you with a smile.

Honey, age 93, was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 1, 1925. She spent 12 years in New York before moving to California where she lived in the Bay Area for over 60 years. Honey spent her last 12 years in Gardnerville, Nevada until her death on April 18, 2018. Her family meant the world to her and she was surrounded by her loved ones every day of her life.

Honey was preceded in death by her husband, Edward McFadden.Honey is survived by her children, Anita Albright, Sue Gardner (Dennis), Jay McFadden (Debbie). and Joy McFadden; grandchildren, Julie Ridge (Jeremy), Rochelle Gardner, Amanda Senger (Tim), and Zach McFadden; great-grandchildren, Blakely Hemelstrand, Tyler Senger, and Aly Senger, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May your legacy surpass the test of time and live on through your greates accomplishment – your family.