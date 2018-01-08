Henriette Jeanne Maroney

February 9, 1930 ~ December 12, 2017

Henriette (Henri) Jeanne Maroney passed peacefully into heaven from a brain aneurysm on Thursday December 28, 2017. She was surrounded by love from her beloved husband Joe, sister Sr Marie Jeanne and her family.

She raised three sons and a daughter. In her early days along with being a homemaker she worked as a secretary, in her childrens school cafeteria and at JCPenneys.

Henri and Joe loved to travel and went to many places around the world. With their church they would also go on pilgrimages to the holy lands which were very meaningful to her.

Henri's biggest love besides Joe and her children were her friends and community. She and Joe loved the outdoors doing a lot of bicycle riding and hiking through the years. Henri loved Jazzercise, which she's been doing for 40 years. One of her favorite routines was to go to the gym, Henri doing Jazzercise and Joe in the gym. They then would have breakfast at Lakeside Inn.

Henri was very involved in her church, Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church.

Henri was preceded in death by her father and mother, Henri & Cecile Gaillac; and her sister Lucille Fowler.

Henri will be greatly missed by her husband of 43 years Joe Maroney; twin sister Sr Marie Jeanne Gaillac; sons Paul (Cathy) Rotes, Tom Rotes, Bob (Janet) Rotes and daughter Therese Maroney; grandchildren, Sam Rotes, Hayley Rotes, Lori (Jesse) Warber, Chris Rotes, Jason (Tina) Rotes, Annette (Mike) Sutherland; great grandchildren, Julian Rotes, Andrew Rotes, Charlie Warber, Madison Warber, Ben Rotes, Gabe Estes, Jacob Estes, Sophia Sutherland and Samantha Sutherland; her nieces and nephew, Barb (Alan) Deal, Joel (Patty) Fowler, Jeri lyn (Art) Wells. And all her friends that ment so much to her.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church, 1 Elks Point Rd, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448 on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Henriette Maroneys name can be made to Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church to help pay for a new kitchen. Mail to Our Lady of Tahoe, P.O. Box 115, Zephyr Cove, Nv 89448