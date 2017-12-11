Hayden Scott Hames blessed us with his beautiful and precious presence for 11 weeks before returning to the Lord on December 3, 2017.

During Hayden' s short time with us, he was loved by all those around him and touched many hearts.

Hayden is survived by, and will be greatly missed by his father and mother, Andrew and Sierra Hames; big brother Ewan; paternal grandparents Jason and Melodie Hames and Chris & Brooke Gray; maternal grandparents Ralph and Julia Jones; great grandparents Barry & Cynthia Penzel; aunts Corey, Kyla, Alicy, Haley, Katelyn, Sierra and Jessa, Chelsea, Krista, Antonette; uncles Chase, Christian, Blake, Charlie, David, Nick; cousins Elyssia and Eladio and many more family members.

A Memorial Service for Hayden will be held on December 16, 2017 3:00 pm at Shadow Mountain Church, 1311 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Memorial Donations can be made at Greater Nevada Credit Union through the Hayden Memorial Fund #884914089