Harold Richard Rollings

September 25, 1932 ~ January 20, 2018

Harold was born in Riverside, California, oldest son of Harold and Hazel Rollings, and spent most of his youth in Long Beach, California.

While in the U.S. Coast Guard, he was primarily stationed on ships in Seattle and Port Angeles, Washington area, before being discharged in 1953.

He met Fern Smith in Beaverton, Oregon, and they were married in Vancouver, Washington in 1951. Harold and Fern moved to California in the mid 1950s, eventually settling in Fullerton, where they raised their four children, Vaughn,

Debra, Nancy, and Norman.

Harold retired from the Fullerton Fire Department after 25 years of service, and he and Fern relocated to Gardnerville, Nevada, where they have resided since 1986.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister LaDean Walz, and his children Vaughn and Nancy.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Fern; daughter Debra (Alan) Rinderer; son Norman; brother Donald (Gladys); 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He will always be loved, remembered and missed.