Harold E. Jones

November 6, 1931 ~ December 16, 2017

Born on November 6, 1931 in San Gabriel, CA, passed away at the age of 86 on December 16, 2017, in Gardnerville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters, his son, Edward Loveless, and his son-in-law, Jim Van Eyck.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lois; his son Ernie Loveless (Deborah), of Sonoma; his daughter Sue Van Eyck of Redding; his daughter Kathleen Ruthford (Michael) of Elk Grove; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He retired from Caltrans in 1986 and moved back to Nevada to be near family. He then worked for Douglas County for several years.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and was a master at fixing almost anything. He was an active member of the Korean War Veteran's Association.

A memorial service will be held on January 13, 2018 at 2 pm at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home in Gardnerville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.