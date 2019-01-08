Gregg Albert Cowden

July 6, 1952 – December 30, 2018

Gregg was born in San Francisco to Dr. George and Jeannette Cowden and moved to the Cowden Ranch in Gardnerville when he was an infant.

Gregg is survived by his wife, Kathleen Tadich Cowden, his daughter Shanna Kitteridge and granddaughter, Avery of Windsor, Colorado and son Justin Cowden of Scottsdale, Arizona. His sister, Marie Rabel (Gary) of North Richland Hills, Texas and sister Jeannie Sapp (Jerry) of Yerington, Nevada and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother George.

Gregg was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved the outdoors and the Ruby Mountains. He enjoyed cruising down the Sacramento Delta, fishing on the Columbia River, NASCAR, motorhome trips, and Giants baseball. As a young man he worked for the Heritage Ranch and never lost his love of being on a horse and chasing cows. He was a graduate of Douglas High and went on to earn his

paramedic certification and then worked for the Douglas County Sheriff's Department where he retired after 20 years of service.

A memorial service will be held at St. Gall's Catholic Church in Gardnerville on January 25, 2019 at 10:00 am with a luncheon reception to follow.

A private burial will be held at Mottsville Cemetery.