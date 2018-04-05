August 22, 1929 – April 02, 2018

Gordon Layton, 88, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2018 at Carson Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family. He had suffered a stroke on March 27.

Gordon was born August 22, 1929 in Morrill, Nebraska to the late George W. Layton and Nellie (Barger) Layton.

He married Marian J. Galt on February 2, 1952 in Riverton, Wyoming. He is survived by his loving wife, Marian, 2 sons, Scott Layton (Laurie), Terry Layton (Lisa), 1 daughter, Laurie Allen, 3 grandsons, Tim Layton (Kate), Grady Allen, Pete Allen and great grandsons, Jackson and Landon.

Gordon and Marian met at Monterey Peninsula College, lived in Riverton, Wyoming for a year and then moved to Southern California where they enjoyed many years raising their family.

Gordon was a hard working husband and father who fulfilled his life long passion of aviation.Gordon was a pilot, aircraft mechanic and professor, teaching aircraft mechanics at Glendale Community College for 25 years, retiring in 1992 to Coleville, Ca.

Gordon's interests included building and flying airplanes, camping, hiking, fishing and scouting. Being retired for 25 years allowed Gordon and Marian ample time to explore the eastern Sierras and other areas in the American Southwest.

He will be missed by family and friends.Gordon L. Layton