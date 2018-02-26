Gloria L. Kenyon

Gloria L. KenyonFebruary 26, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 26, 2018Gloria L. Kenyon, 61, died February 25, 2018 in Gardnerville, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesGilbert (“Gilles”) LagourgueShane M. QuillingGary Cecil FryBonnie D. PriosteJutta Ingrid HartungTrending SitewideManhunt prompts lockdown at China SpringJacks Valley man in custody on RV shootingCarson man killed in Bridgeport collisionThe Feb. 26 R-C Storming ReportPassers-by come to deputy’s aid in arrest