Feb. 27, 1943 ~ Feb. 6, 2018

A Rosary will be said 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at St. Gall Catholic Church for Gardnerville resident Gladys Jean Sullivan, 74, who passed from life on Feb. 6, 2018, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

Born on Feb. 27, 1943, in Temple, Texas, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Adeline (Cislo) Beierschmitt of Vallejo, Calif., where she grew up.

She went on to nursing school and graduated from Mary's Help in San Francisco. She retired as a registered nurse in 2005 after working for more than 40 years in various hospitals and mostly with Dr. Bill O'Shaughnessy's family practice. Gladys is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Philip Daver Sullivan; three children, Sean Sullivan, Dana Rankin, Brendan Sullivan; five grandchildren; and brother, Lawrence Beierschmitt.

A funeral mass and reception will be at the Pastoral Center at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Missionaries of the Poor care of St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.