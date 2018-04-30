Feb 10th, 1950 – Dec 10th, 2017

Gilles passed into eternal life on December 10, 2017 in Genoa Nevada. Gilles was born to parents Pierre Lagourgue, and Marie Jeanne Larre in Helette, France. on Feb 10th 1950 and is survived by Sauveur Lagourgue, his brother, two nieces and many loving friends.

The Memorial Service for Gilles Gilbert Lagourgue the owner & operator of the former Laferne Restaurant will be held at the St Galls Catholic Church in Gardnerville Nevada on May 11th, at 11am. Reception to follow at the church.