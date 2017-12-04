George McCall

Anyone that knew George knows that he was not only extremely generous, fun loving and tenacious but he was also notorious for playing pranks on nearly everyone he met. Whether he "had to catch a plane" in order to speed up dinner or exaggerated his age by 10 years, he was always one for a smile and a laugh. All of us would describe him as the best husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa we could ask for. Everytime you asked how he was doing, he simply responded with "fantastic." Which was a perfect reflection of his positive and uplifting personality.

George Edwin McCall was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Margaret and Esse McCall on 12/12/1929. At the age of 14, George was sent to military school for being a mischievous young boy. Although military school may have taught him discipline, it did nothing to tame his fun loving spirit and drive for success. In years to follow, he enlisted in the Army for 2 years. What drove George to success was the love he had for his family and his desire to provide the best for them all. He married his highschool sweetheart, Carole, 63 years ago and set a great example as the devoted husband and father to four kids.

From bellhop, pool salesman, car salesman, to California's longest running Toyota dealer, it was a bumpy ride making sure his family was provided for. His unbelievable work ethic and zest for life helped him become a successful car dealership owner for 42 years.

Once he knew his family was cared for, his interests broadened into luxurious cars, boats and waterfront homes. During the summer, you could find him out enjoying the lake on his boat "How Sweet It Is" and during the winter he resided in Newport Beach, CA.

Always the eternal optimist, George was never bored for a moment of his life, he felt boredom was an unforgivable sin. He loved being around people who were looking to share a smile and a laugh.

George died peacefully at home with a joyful look on his face on 11/30/2017. He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret, father Esse, sister Peggy, brother Sanford and son Bradley.

George is survived by his wife Carole, his son Greg (wife Denny),Thane (wife Holly), his daughter Susan (partner Dodi), his grandchildren Brad, Ian, Bryan, Matthew, Ellie, and his great-granddaughter London as well as many cousins.

A celebration of life will be held for George on Saturday, December 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 19 Kitchen • Bar located at the top of Harvey's Casino. In lieu of flowers, George's favorite charity was Shriners Hospital for the rescue of a child in need.