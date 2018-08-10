Gary Leroy Waugaman

Gary Leroy WaugamanAugust 10, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) August 10, 2018Gary Leroy Waugaman, age 55, of Carson City, NV, passed away on August 6, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Nevada Funeral Services, 775-883-5500. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesSarah Marie Barndt DemuthJohn B. Johnston (JJ)RON FOXMarjorie Anita SouthwickBlake McKnight GrayTrending SitewideSlain felonâ€™s property subject of search for bodyInvestigators working cold case homicide near CentervilleMan in custody in Stateline brandishingMan admits to 2015 Ranchos shootingMan admits second felony in a month