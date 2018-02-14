August 17, 1942 ~ February 10, 2018

Gary Cecil Fry, age 75, loving husband and father passed away February 10, 2018 in Minden, Nevada.

Gary was born in Santa Cruz, California to Cecil and Dorothy Fry on August 17th 1942. He grew up in Watsonville, California.

He retired from lathing in 1998 and moved to Minden. His hobbies included camping, boating and hot rods. His cars won several trophies. Some of his passions were painting custom cars, drag boat racing and gambling. He did volunteer Work for the Douglas County Sheriff department for 13 years.

He was preceded in death by his son Shannon Fry and sibling Maureen Schmidt.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Sharon (Worley); his daughter and son-in-law Shawny and John Mello of Aromas, CA.; his daughter and son-in-law Toni and Tom Barrett of Hollister CA; his daughter-in-law Silvia Fry; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Ann Frank of Hollister, CA; grandchildren Danielle, Nicole, Brandi, Chris, Jamie, Laurel and Krystal. Many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.