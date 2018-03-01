March 28, 1935 ~ February 11, 2018

Fred Warren Rice of Gardnerville, NV passed away at his home Sunday, February 11, 2018 surrounded by his family.

Fred "Bud", was the son of the late Harold Diehl and Virginia Rice of Altoona, Pennsylvania. He was born on March 28, 1935 in Altoona, PA and United in Holy Matrimony to Eleanor L Rice August 3, 1963 in Hollidaysburg PA.

Bud graduated from Altoona High School and soon after enlisted in the US Army. He was honorably discharged after time served in the Korean War.

He spent some time in Ohio before venturing back to Pennsylvania where he met his wife on a blind date. Eleanor and Bud were married in Hollidaysburg, PA, and before long settled into married life in the Bay Area in California. They lived there for 37 years before retiring to the beautiful Carson Valley. During their time in California, he was an active member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, worked 42 years at Continental White Cap, and raised two daughters.

During retirement he enjoyed watching football and basketball in his free time and spending time with friends, neighbors and his family when he could share his incredibly contagious laugh. He was an active member of St Galls church in

Gardnerville. There he was an active fourth degree knight in the Knights of Columbus. He often raved about how much he loved fund raising for the less fortunate and Friday night Bingo.

Bud is survived by his wife of 53 years-Eleanor Rice of Gardnerville NV. His amazing life will be forever cherished in the lives of his 2 children, Jennifer Pitt of Tualatin, Oregon (husband-Eric) and Adrienne Niemann of San Jose, California (husband-Mike); his grandchildren, Victoria and Emily Pitt and Sarah and Jacob Niemann.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in his honor to: Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapter of the Knights of Columbus for their various charitable works, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville NV 89410