March 2, 1922 ~ March 1, 2018

Frances Nell Stevens, 95, a Gardnerville, NV resident for the past 30 years, died March 1st, 2018 at Gardnerville Health and Rehab Center after a lengthy illness.

She was born March 2nd, 1922 in Roaring Springs, Motley County, Texas to John Duff Green (cowboy) and Myra Kelly Green (school teacher/homemaker). She was the 2nd youngest of 7 siblings and a cousin.

Frances attended Roaring Springs School, often getting there on horseback, with her sisters. Doing very well with her academic studies, she was accepted to Texas Tech University at a young age. WWII came along and cut her scholarship studies short.

She soon migrated to the Los Angeles, CA area where work was more available during the early 1940's. It was there that she met a young Marine Bayne Stevens, who was being shipped off to the war in the Pacific. They waited until after the war to exchange their marriage vows in Cambria Township, MI in December of 1945.

After becoming a mother and helping her husband get through college at Michigan State University, she moved with her young family back to the west coast. It was here that they set up roots in San Fernando Valley, CA. She had two more children. During this time, she began a long successful career in the accounting business, working for many years and retiring from Spacelabs, Inc.

Upon retirement, Frances and her husband set up camp in the Gardnerville, NV area. Much time was spent enjoying grandkids, great grandkids, birds, wildlife, Job's Peak, having visitors and taking in the four seasons.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son Doug Stevens in November 2014.

Survivors include husband Bayne Stevens (Gardnerville, NV); sister Nina Sinclair (Lubbock, TX); son Bruce Stevens and wife (Venice, CA); daughter Lisa Cribbs and husband (Gardnerville, NV); four grandchildren, Derek Stevens, Casey Stevens, Jenna Jenkins, Bryce Jenkins; five great grandchildren, and extended family members.

Cremation will be at Walton's Chapel, Gardnerville, NV.

Rest in Peace Mom!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.