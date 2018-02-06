Ezekiel Troy Anthony Stafford blessed us with his beautiful and precious presence for 10 months before returning to the Lord on January 24, 2018.

During his short time with us, Ezekiel was loved by all those around him and touched many hearts.

Ezekiel will be deeply missed, and is survived by his father and mother, Chadd and Chandra Stafford; big brothers Caleb and Tim; and sisters Alex and Lily.

A memorial service for Ezekiel will be held Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 4:00 pm at Shadow Mountain Church, 1311 Centerville Ln., Gardnerville, NV 89410